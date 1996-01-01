Since the allele for colorblindness is located on the X chromosome, colorblindness:
A
can only be passed from father to son
B
is inherited equally by males and females
C
is caused by a dominant allele
D
is more common in males than in females
step by step guidance

Understand that colorblindness is a sex-linked trait located on the X chromosome, meaning the gene responsible is found on the X chromosome but not on the Y chromosome.
Recall that males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY), while females have two X chromosomes (XX). This difference affects how X-linked traits are inherited.
Recognize that because males have only one X chromosome, if they inherit the allele for colorblindness on their single X chromosome, they will express the trait, as there is no second X chromosome to mask the effect.
In contrast, females must inherit two copies of the allele (one on each X chromosome) to express the trait, making it less common in females since they can be carriers if they have only one affected X chromosome.
Conclude that colorblindness is more common in males than females because males need only one copy of the recessive allele on their single X chromosome to be affected, whereas females need two copies.
