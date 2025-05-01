Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of cells undergo meiosis in animals?
A
Red blood cell precursors to generate genetically identical daughter cells
B
Diploid germline cells in the gonads that produce haploid gametes
C
Somatic body cells to support growth and tissue repair
D
Haploid gametes (sperm and eggs) to increase chromosome number
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid cells. This is essential for sexual reproduction.
Identify the types of cells in animals: There are somatic cells (body cells) and germline cells (cells that give rise to gametes). Somatic cells are diploid and undergo mitosis, while germline cells undergo meiosis.
Recall that meiosis occurs only in diploid germline cells located in the gonads (ovaries and testes) to produce haploid gametes (sperm and eggs). These gametes are genetically unique due to recombination and independent assortment.
Recognize that red blood cell precursors and somatic cells undergo mitosis, not meiosis, and that haploid gametes do not undergo meiosis themselves but are the products of meiosis.
Conclude that the correct answer is diploid germline cells in the gonads that produce haploid gametes, as these are the cells that undergo meiosis in animals.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia