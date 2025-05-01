Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, what is the end product of meiosis in a single diploid germ cell?
A
Four genetically identical diploid daughter cells, each with 46 chromosomes
B
Four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells (gametes), each with 23 chromosomes
C
Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells, each with 46 chromosomes
D
Two genetically distinct haploid daughter cells, each with 23 chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the starting point of meiosis. In humans, meiosis begins with a single diploid germ cell, which contains 46 chromosomes (23 pairs).
Step 2: Recall that meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. Meiosis I separates homologous chromosome pairs, reducing the chromosome number by half, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
Step 3: Recognize that the purpose of meiosis is to produce gametes (sperm or egg cells) that are haploid, meaning they contain only one set of chromosomes (23 chromosomes in humans).
Step 4: Note that meiosis results in four daughter cells, each genetically distinct due to processes like crossing over and independent assortment during meiosis I.
Step 5: Conclude that the end product of meiosis in a single diploid germ cell is four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells (gametes), each with 23 chromosomes.
