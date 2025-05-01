Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, which best describes the primary function of DNA polymerase?
A
Synthesizes RNA primers needed to initiate DNA synthesis on the leading and lagging strands.
B
Unwinds the DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs.
C
Joins Okazaki fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds between adjacent DNA fragments.
D
Synthesizes a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to the end, using a template strand and a primer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication: DNA polymerase is an enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides only to the 3\' end of a growing DNA strand, which means it synthesizes DNA in the 5\' to 3\' direction.
Recognize that DNA polymerase requires a primer with a free 3\' hydroxyl group to initiate DNA synthesis; it cannot start synthesis de novo.
Differentiate DNA polymerase's function from other enzymes involved in replication: for example, helicase unwinds the DNA helix, primase synthesizes RNA primers, and DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments.
Conclude that the primary function of DNA polymerase is to synthesize a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to the 3\' end of the primer, using the template strand as a guide.
