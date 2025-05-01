Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of bacterial chromosome structure, what does the term "free-floating DNA" most accurately refer to?
A
DNA that is not enclosed within a membrane-bound nucleus and is located in the cytoplasm (nucleoid region) of a prokaryotic cell
B
DNA that is packaged into nucleosomes with histone proteins like in eukaryotic chromosomes
C
DNA that has been fully degraded into free nucleotides and can no longer be replicated
D
DNA that is permanently attached to the bacterial cell wall to prevent loss during cell division
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bacterial cells are prokaryotes, which means they lack a membrane-bound nucleus.
Recognize that in bacteria, the DNA is located in a region called the nucleoid, which is not enclosed by a membrane but is within the cytoplasm.
Recall that 'free-floating DNA' in bacteria refers to DNA that is not contained within a nucleus, unlike eukaryotic cells where DNA is enclosed in a nuclear membrane.
Eliminate options that describe DNA packaging with histones (which occurs in eukaryotes), DNA degradation into nucleotides, or DNA attached to the cell wall, as these do not accurately describe bacterial chromosomal DNA.
Conclude that 'free-floating DNA' in bacteria most accurately refers to DNA located in the cytoplasm (nucleoid region) without a surrounding membrane.
Watch next
Master Bacteria and Viral Chromosome Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia