7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a double-stranded linear molecule has a helix containing 20 complete turns, what linking number should it have for it to be considered as energetically relaxed if we change the linear molecule into a closed circle?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Kornberg was able to compare the nitrogenous base compositions of the DNA template with the DNA product. What was the result of his analysis?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In E. coli, ______ is the enzyme that reduces the number of negative supercoils in a closed-circular DNA.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The process in which a bacteriophage infects a host cell while utilizing the host's own metabolism to create copies of itself that result in the eventual death of the host cell.