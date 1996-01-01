Which of the following correctly distinguishes metaphase I from metaphase II during meiosis?
A
In metaphase I, homologous chromosome pairs align at the metaphase plate, while in metaphase II, individual chromosomes align at the metaphase plate.
B
In metaphase I, sister chromatids are separated, while in metaphase II, homologous chromosomes are separated.
C
Metaphase I occurs after DNA replication, while metaphase II occurs before DNA replication.
D
Crossing over occurs during metaphase II but not during metaphase I.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the key events of meiosis, which consists of two divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. Each division has its own stages, including metaphase I and metaphase II.
Step 2: Recall that during metaphase I, homologous chromosome pairs (each consisting of two sister chromatids) align together at the metaphase plate. This is a critical distinction because the homologous pairs are what separate during anaphase I.
Step 3: In contrast, during metaphase II, the chromosomes that align at the metaphase plate are individual chromosomes (each still made up of two sister chromatids), not homologous pairs. This is because meiosis II resembles a mitotic division where sister chromatids separate.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by considering the biological processes: sister chromatids separate during anaphase II, not metaphase I; DNA replication occurs before meiosis I, not between meiosis I and II; and crossing over occurs during prophase I, not metaphase II.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct distinction is that metaphase I aligns homologous chromosome pairs at the metaphase plate, while metaphase II aligns individual chromosomes.
