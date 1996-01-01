Which phase of meiosis is characterized by the alignment of homologous chromosome pairs along the metaphase plate?
A
Telophase I
B
Anaphase II
C
Prophase I
D
Metaphase I
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis I and meiosis II, focusing on the key events that characterize each phase.
Understand that meiosis I involves the separation of homologous chromosome pairs, while meiosis II involves the separation of sister chromatids.
Identify that the alignment of homologous chromosome pairs along the metaphase plate occurs during metaphase I, which is the stage where homologous chromosomes line up in pairs.
Contrast this with metaphase II, where individual chromosomes (not pairs) align along the metaphase plate, and with other phases such as prophase I (where pairing and crossing over occur) and telophase I (where the cell divides).
Conclude that the phase characterized by the alignment of homologous chromosome pairs along the metaphase plate is metaphase I.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia