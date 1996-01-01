In the context of meiosis, which process indicated by a letter produces a diploid structure?
A
Fertilization
B
Meiosis II
C
Meiosis I
D
Crossing over
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the ploidy levels involved in the processes: meiosis reduces the chromosome number from diploid (2n) to haploid (n), while fertilization restores the diploid number by combining two haploid gametes.
Recall that Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, resulting in two haploid cells with duplicated chromosomes, and Meiosis II separates sister chromatids, producing haploid cells with single chromatids.
Recognize that crossing over is a process during Prophase I of meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, but it does not change the ploidy level.
Identify that fertilization is the fusion of two haploid gametes (sperm and egg), which produces a diploid zygote, thus restoring the diploid chromosome number.
Conclude that the process producing a diploid structure is fertilization, as it combines two haploid sets of chromosomes into one diploid set.
