Eukaryotic cells that are diploid can divide by which process to produce haploid sex cells?
A
mitosis
B
binary fission
C
fertilization
D
meiosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between diploid and haploid cells: diploid cells have two sets of chromosomes (2n), while haploid cells have one set (n).
Recall that eukaryotic diploid cells produce haploid sex cells (gametes) through a special type of cell division.
Identify the processes listed: mitosis produces identical diploid cells, binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes, and fertilization is the fusion of haploid gametes to form a diploid zygote.
Recognize that meiosis is the process by which diploid cells undergo two rounds of division to produce haploid sex cells, reducing the chromosome number by half.
Conclude that the correct process for producing haploid sex cells from diploid eukaryotic cells is meiosis.
