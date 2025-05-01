Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which option best describes the main purpose of RNA polymerase during transcription?
A
It unwinds the DNA helix ahead of the replication fork to allow DNA copying.
B
It translates mRNA codons into a polypeptide chain at the ribosome.
C
It joins Okazaki fragments together to complete synthesis of the lagging DNA strand.
D
It synthesizes an RNA strand by catalyzing the addition of ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template. This process is essential for gene expression.
Step 2: Identify the role of RNA polymerase, the enzyme responsible for reading the DNA template strand and synthesizing a complementary RNA strand.
Step 3: Recognize that RNA polymerase catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, adding them in the 5' to 3' direction complementary to the DNA template strand.
Step 4: Differentiate RNA polymerase's function from other enzymes involved in DNA replication and translation, such as helicase (unwinding DNA), DNA ligase (joining Okazaki fragments), and ribosomes (translating mRNA).
Step 5: Conclude that the main purpose of RNA polymerase during transcription is to synthesize an RNA strand by catalyzing the addition of ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia