Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of transcription, what is the primary function of RNA polymerase?
A
It removes introns from pre-mRNA by catalyzing RNA splicing.
B
It joins DNA fragments on the lagging strand during DNA replication.
C
It charges tRNAs with their corresponding amino acids during translation.
D
It synthesizes an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template by catalyzing the formation of phosphodiester bonds.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of RNA polymerase in the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that transcription involves creating an RNA strand that is complementary to the DNA template strand, ensuring the genetic information is accurately transferred.
Recognize that RNA polymerase catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, linking them together to form the RNA strand.
Differentiate RNA polymerase's function from other processes such as RNA splicing (removal of introns), DNA replication (joining DNA fragments), and translation (charging tRNAs), which involve different enzymes and mechanisms.
Conclude that the primary function of RNA polymerase is to synthesize an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template by catalyzing the formation of phosphodiester bonds.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia