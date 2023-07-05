Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceEpistasis and Complementation
Problem 21b
A male and a female mouse are each from pure-breeding albino strains. They have a litter of 10 pups, all of which have normal pigmentation. The F₁ pups are crossed to one another to produce 56 F₂ mice, of which 31 are normally pigmented and 25 are albino.

Using clearly defined allele symbols of your own choosing, give the genotypes of parental and F₁ mice. What genetic phenomenon explains these parental and F₁ phenotypes?

