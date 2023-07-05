Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceEpistasis and Complementation
2:16 minutes
Problem 23d
Textbook Question

Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.


If green-seeded strains G₁ and G₃ are crossed, what are the phenotype and the genotype of F₁ progeny? 

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
5:05m

Watch next

Master Complementation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:05
Complementation
Kylia Goodner
358
3
7
05:28
Non-Epistatic Genes
Kylia Goodner
239
2
1
13:08
Epistatic Genes
Kylia Goodner
200
3
3
07:10
Other Gene Interactions
Kylia Goodner
152
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.