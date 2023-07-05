Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsGenetic Cloning
2:54 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question

To further analyze the CRABS CLAW gene (see Problems 19 and 20), you create a map of the genomic clone. The 11-kb EcoRI fragment is ligated into the EcoRI site of the MCS of the vector shown in Problem 18. You digest the double-stranded form of the genome with several restriction enzymes and obtain the following results. Draw, as far as possible, a map of the genomic clone of CRABS CLAW.

EcoRI                   11.0, 3.0                     XbaI     4.5, 9.5
EcoRI + XbaI        4.5, 6.5, 3.0               XhoI     13.2, 0.8
EcoRI + XhoI        10.2, 3.0, 0.8             SalI       6.0, 8.0
EcoRI + SalI          6.0, 5.0, 3.0              HindIII   12.0, 1.5, 0.5
EcoRI + HindIII      9.0, 3.0, 1.5, 0.5

What restriction digest would help resolve any ambiguity in the map?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
7:43m

Watch next

Master Genetic Cloning with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:43
Genetic Cloning
Kylia Goodner
139
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.