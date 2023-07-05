To further analyze the CRABS CLAW gene (see Problems 19 and 20), you create a map of the genomic clone. The 11-kb EcoRI fragment is ligated into the EcoRI site of the MCS of the vector shown in Problem 18. You digest the double-stranded form of the genome with several restriction enzymes and obtain the following results. Draw, as far as possible, a map of the genomic clone of CRABS CLAW.



EcoRI 11.0, 3.0 XbaI 4.5, 9.5

EcoRI + XbaI 4.5, 6.5, 3.0 XhoI 13.2, 0.8

EcoRI + XhoI 10.2, 3.0, 0.8 SalI 6.0, 8.0

EcoRI + SalI 6.0, 5.0, 3.0 HindIII 12.0, 1.5, 0.5

EcoRI + HindIII 9.0, 3.0, 1.5, 0.5



What restriction digest would help resolve any ambiguity in the map?