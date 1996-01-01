Genetic Cloning Practice Problems

Paul Berg, a biochemist at Stanford, was one of the first to develop recombinant DNA technology. In his experimental design in 1974, Paul Berg cleaved (cut into fragments) the monkey virus SV40. He then cleaved the double helix of another virus; an antibacterial agent known as bacteriophage lambda. In the third step, he fastened DNA from the SV40 to DNA from the bacteriophage lambda. The final step involved placing the mutant genetic material into a laboratory strain of the E. coli bacterium. However, Berg did not complete his final step due to: