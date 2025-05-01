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Multiple Choice
Transposase is a protein that is responsible for what?
A
Excising a transposable element from a donor site
B
Insert a transposable element into a target site
C
Degrading a transposable element that is harming the host genome
D
Amplifying a transposable element
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of transposase: Transposase is an enzyme that facilitates the movement of transposable elements (TEs) within the genome.
Identify the primary function of transposase: It is responsible for excising a transposable element from its original location, known as the donor site.
Recognize the secondary function of transposase: After excision, transposase helps insert the transposable element into a new location, called the target site.
Clarify what transposase does not do: Transposase does not degrade transposable elements nor does it amplify them. Its main role is in the excision and insertion process.
Summarize the functions: Transposase is crucial for the cut-and-paste mechanism of transposable elements, enabling their mobility within the genome by excising from a donor site and inserting into a target site.
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