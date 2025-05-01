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Multiple Choice
Which of the following transposons do not encode for the transposase enzyme?
A
Insertion sequence elements
B
Composite transposons
C
Simple transposons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of transposase: Transposase is an enzyme that facilitates the movement of transposons within the genome. It is crucial for the 'cut and paste' mechanism of transposition.
Identify the types of transposons: There are different types of transposons, including insertion sequence elements, composite transposons, and simple transposons.
Insertion sequence elements: These are the simplest type of transposons, consisting of only the genes necessary for transposition, including the transposase gene.
Composite transposons: These consist of two insertion sequences flanking a central region that often contains antibiotic resistance genes. The insertion sequences provide the transposase, but the composite transposon itself does not encode for transposase.
Simple transposons: These contain additional genes, such as those for antibiotic resistance, and also encode for the transposase enzyme necessary for their movement.
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