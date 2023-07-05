Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentEarly Developmental Steps
1:10 minutes
Problem 16a
Textbook Question

Formation of germ cells in Drosophila and many other embryos is dependent on their position in the embryo and their exposure to localized cytoplasmic determinants. Nuclei exposed to cytoplasm in the posterior end of Drosophila eggs (the pole plasm) form cells that develop into germ cells under the direction of maternally derived components. R. Amikura et al. [(2001). Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. (USA) 98:9133–9138] consistently found mitochondria-type ribosomes outside mitochondria in the germ plasma of Drosophila embryos and postulated that they are intimately related to germ-cell specification. If you were studying this phenomenon, what would you want to know about the activity of these ribosomes?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
51
Was this helpful?
3:46m

Watch next

Master Drosophilia Development with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
03:46
Drosophilia Development
Kylia Goodner
41
1
03:52
Cell-cell interactions
Kylia Goodner
29
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.