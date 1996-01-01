Which of the following is not a germ layer formed during gastrulation?
14. Genetic Control of Development
Early Developmental Steps
Which of the following characteristics describes the blastoderm embryonic tissue?359views1rank
Gastrulation occurs after segmentation356views1rank
Patterning of asymmetric eggs is first controlled through contact with sperm.388views1rank
In the discussion, we have focused on large-scale as well as the inter- and intracellular events that take place during embryogenesis and the formation of adult structures. In particular, we discussed how the adult body plan is laid down by a cascade of gene expression, and the role of cell–cell communication in development. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How did we learn about the levels of gene regulation involved in vulval development in C. elegans?407views
How did we discover that selector genes specify which adult structures will be formed by body segments?347views
How did we discover that selector genes specify which adult structures will be formed by body segments?347views
How do we know that molecular gradients in the egg of Drosophila exist?387views
How do we know that molecular gradients in the egg of Drosophila exist?387views
How have we discovered that specific genes control development in an organism like Drosophila?376views
How have we discovered that specific genes control development in an organism like Drosophila?376views
Nuclei from almost any source may be injected into Xenopus oocytes. Studies have shown that these nuclei remain active in transcription and translation. How can such an experimental system be useful in developmental genetic studies?380views
Distinguish between the syncytial blastoderm stage and the cellular blastoderm stage in Drosophila embryogenesis.618views
What is the difference between a parasegment and a segment in Drosophila development? Why do developmental biologists think of parasegments as the subdivisions that are produced during the development of flies?1172views
Experiments have shown that any nuclei placed in the polar cytoplasm at the posterior pole of the Drosophila egg will differentiate into germ cells. If polar cytoplasm is transplanted into the anterior end of the egg just after fertilization, what will happen to nuclei that migrate into this cytoplasm at the anterior pole?420views
Ablation of the anchor cell in wild-type C. elegans results in a vulva-less phenotype.
What about if the anchor cell is ablated in a let-23 gain-of-function mutant?358views
Ablation of the anchor cell in wild-type C. elegans results in a vulva-less phenotype.
What phenotype is to be expected if the anchor cell is ablated in a let-23 loss-of-function mutant?414views
In gain-of-function let-23 and let-60 C. elegans mutants, all of the vulval precursor cells differentiate with 1° or 2° fates. Do you expect adjacent cells to differentiate with 1° fates or with 2° fates? Explain.413views