As you will learn later in the text (Special Topics Chapter 1— CRISPR-Cas and Genome Editing), the CRISPR-Cas system has great potential but also raises many ethical issues about its potential applications because theoretically it can be used to edit any gene in the genome. What do you think are some of the concerns about the use of CRISPR-Cas on humans? Should CRISPR-Cas applications be limited for use on only certain human genes but not others? Explain your answers.