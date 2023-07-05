An Hfr strain is used to map three genes in an interrupted mating experiment. The cross is Hfr/a⁺b⁺c⁺ rif x F⁻/a⁻b⁻c⁻ rif^T (No map order is implied in the listing of the alleles; rif^T is resistance to the antibiotic rifampicin.) The a⁺ gene is required for the biosynthesis of nutrient A, the b⁺ gene for nutrient B, and c⁺ for nutrient C. The minus alleles are auxotrophs for these nutrients. The cross is initiated at time = 0 and at various times, the mating mixture is plated on three types of medium. Each plate contains minimal medium (MM) plus rifampicin plus specific supplements that are indicated in the following table. (The results for each time interval are shown as the number of colonies growing on each plate.)
Time of Interruption _
5 min 10 min 15 min 20 min
Nutrients A and B 0 0 4 21
Nutrients B and C 0 5 23 40
Nutrients A and C 4 25 60 82
What is the purpose of rifampicin in the experiment?
