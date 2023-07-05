Bacterial conjugation, mediated mainly by conjugative plasmids such as F, represents a potential health threat through the sharing of genes for pathogenicity or antibiotic resistance. Given that more than 400 different species of bacteria coinhabit a healthy human gut and more than 200 coinhabit human skin, Francisco Dionisio [(2002) Genetics 162:1525–1532] investigated the ability of plasmids to undergo between-species conjugal transfer. The following data are presented for various species of the enterobacterial genus Escherichia. The data are presented as 'log base 10' values; for example, -2.0 would be equivalent to 10⁻² as a rate of transfer. Assume that all differences between values presented are statistically significant.
Donor _
Recipient E. chrysanthemi E. blattae E. fergusonii E. coli
E. chrysanthemi -2.4 -4.7 -5.8 -3.7
E. blattae -2.0 -3.4 -5.2 -3.4
E. fergusonii -3.4 -5.0 -5.8 -4.2
E. coli -1.7 -3.7 -5.3 -3.5
What general conclusion(s) can be drawn from these data?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
73
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conjugation Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner