RNA molecules differ from DNA molecules because only RNA:
A
contains the nitrogenous base uracil instead of thymine
B
is always double-stranded
C
contains deoxyribose as its sugar
D
is found exclusively in the nucleus
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structural differences between RNA and DNA molecules. Both are nucleic acids but differ in sugar, nitrogenous bases, and strand structure.
Step 2: Recall that DNA contains the sugar deoxyribose, while RNA contains ribose. This is a key chemical difference between the two.
Step 3: Identify the nitrogenous bases present in each molecule. DNA has adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G), whereas RNA has adenine (A), uracil (U), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). Note that RNA uses uracil instead of thymine.
Step 4: Consider the strand structure: DNA is typically double-stranded forming a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded.
Step 5: Recognize the cellular location: DNA is mostly found in the nucleus, while RNA can be found both in the nucleus and cytoplasm, so RNA is not exclusive to the nucleus.
