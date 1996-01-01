Which of the following RNA sequences would base pair with the DNA strand: AATAG?
A
AAUAG
B
TTATC
C
UUAUC
D
CCGGA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the DNA strand given: AATAG.
Recall that RNA base pairs with DNA by complementary base pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U) in RNA, Thymine (T) pairs with Adenine (A), Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).
Write the complementary RNA sequence by replacing each DNA base with its RNA complement: For A, write U; for T, write A; for G, write C; and for C, write G.
Apply this to each base in the DNA strand A A T A G to get the RNA sequence: U U A U C.
Compare the RNA sequences provided in the options to the complementary sequence you derived to identify the correct RNA sequence that base pairs with the DNA strand.
