Two complaints about some transgenic plants presently in commercial use are that (1) the Bt toxin gene is constitutively expressed in them, leading to fears that selection pressures will cause insects to evolve resistance to the toxin, and (2) a selectable marker gene—for example, conferring kanamycin resistance—remains in the plant, leading to concerns about increased antibiotic resistance in organisms in the wild. How would you generate transgenic plants that produce Bt only in response to being fed upon by insects and without the selectable marker?