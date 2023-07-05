Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli (see Chapter 16) and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.
Compare and contrast the cis-regulatory elements of the lac operon and GAL gene system.
