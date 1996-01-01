Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A deletion of the entire GAL3 gene.
Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.
Compare and contrast how these two systems are negatively regulated such that they are downregulated in the presence of glucose.
Compare and contrast the cis-regulatory elements of the lac operon and GAL gene system.
Compare and contrast the roles of the lac operon inducer in bacteria and Gal3p in eukaryotes in the regulation of their respective systems.
When the GAL gene system is activated, galactose binds to the UAS regulatory region.