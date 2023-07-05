Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
2:45 minutes
Problem 37
Textbook Question

The following diagram shows the parental strands of a DNA molecule undergoing replication. Draw the daughter strands present in the replication bubble, indicating a. The polarity of daughter strands b. The leading and lagging strands c. Okazaki fragments d. The locations of RNA primers

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
5:02m

Watch next

Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:02
Directionality
Kylia Goodner
267
3
2
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication
Kylia Goodner
243
2
2
02:35
Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
148
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.