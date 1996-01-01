Suppose that future exploration of polar ice on Mars identifies a living microbe and that analysis indicates the organism carries double-stranded DNA as its genetic material. Suppose further that DNA replication analysis is performed by first growing the microbe in a growth medium containing the heavy isotope of nitrogen (¹⁴N) that the organism is then transferred to a growth medium containing the light isotope of nitrogen (¹⁴N) and that the nitrogen composition of the DNA is examined by CsCl ultracentrifugation and densitometry after the first, second, and third replication cycles in the ¹⁴N-containing medium. The results of the experiment are illustrated here for each cycle. The control shows the positioning of the three possible DNA densities. Based on the results shown, what can you conclude about the mechanism of DNA replication in this organism?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the product of DNA replication?
A
A single double-stranded DNA molecule with random mutations
B
Two identical double-stranded DNA molecules
C
Four non-identical DNA strands
D
One single-stranded RNA molecule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of DNA replication: it is a biological mechanism where a double-stranded DNA molecule is copied to produce two identical double-stranded DNA molecules.
Recall that DNA replication is semi-conservative, meaning each new DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Recognize that the product of DNA replication is not a single molecule with mutations, but rather two molecules that are identical to the original DNA molecule, barring any rare replication errors.
Eliminate options that describe RNA molecules or non-identical strands, since DNA replication specifically produces DNA, not RNA, and the strands produced are complementary and identical in sequence to the original.
Conclude that the best description of the product of DNA replication is two identical double-stranded DNA molecules.
