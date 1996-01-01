During prophase I of meiosis, what is the process called when homologous chromosomes from each parent pair up based on similarity?
A
Segregation
B
Crossing over
C
Synapsis
D
Independent assortment
1
Understand that during prophase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (one from each parent) come together to form pairs based on their similarity in size, shape, and gene sequence.
Recognize that this pairing process is essential for the accurate exchange of genetic material and proper chromosome segregation later in meiosis.
Identify the term used to describe this pairing of homologous chromosomes: it is called \textbf{synapsis}.
Differentiate synapsis from other related processes: \textit{segregation} refers to the separation of chromosomes during anaphase, \textit{crossing over} is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes after synapsis, and \textit{independent assortment} describes the random distribution of chromosomes to gametes.
Conclude that the correct term for the pairing of homologous chromosomes during prophase I is \textbf{synapsis}.
