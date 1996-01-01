Homologous pairs of chromosomes are lined up independently of other such pairs during which stage of meiosis?
A
Anaphase I
B
Metaphase I
C
Prophase I
D
Metaphase II
Recall the stages of meiosis and their key events, focusing on how homologous chromosomes behave during each stage.
Understand that during Prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up and undergo crossing over, but they are not yet aligned on the metaphase plate.
Recognize that Metaphase I is the stage where homologous pairs of chromosomes line up along the metaphase plate, and importantly, they do so independently of other pairs, which is called independent assortment.
Note that Anaphase I involves the separation of homologous chromosomes to opposite poles, so the lining up has already occurred before this stage.
Remember that Metaphase II involves the lining up of individual chromosomes (not homologous pairs) along the metaphase plate in the second meiotic division.
