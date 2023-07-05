Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationTelomeres and Telomerase
1:19 minutes
Problem 24
Textbook Question

In 1994, telomerase activity was discovered in human cancer cell lines. Although telomerase is not active in most human adult cells, all cells do contain the genes for telomerase proteins and telomerase RNA. Since inappropriate activation of telomerase may contribute to cancer, why do you think the genes coding for this enzyme have been maintained in the human genome throughout evolution? Are there any types of human body cells where telomerase activation would be advantageous or even necessary? Explain.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
22
Was this helpful?
8:38m

Watch next

Master Telomeres and Telomerase with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:38
Telomeres and Telomerase
Kylia Goodner
248
3
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.