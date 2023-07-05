A species of cereal rye (Secale cereale) has a chromosome number of 14, while a species of Canadian wild rye (Elymus canadensis) has a chromosome number of 28. Sterile hybrids can be produced by crossing Secale with Elymus.
What would be the expected chromosome number in the somatic cells of the hybrids?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
25
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner