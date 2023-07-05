Skip to main content
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisMitosis
Problem 31b
A species of cereal rye (Secale cereale) has a chromosome number of 14, while a species of Canadian wild rye (Elymus canadensis) has a chromosome number of 28. Sterile hybrids can be produced by crossing Secale with Elymus. What would be the expected chromosome number in the somatic cells of the hybrids?

Verified Solution
