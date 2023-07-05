Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisMitosis
1:50 minutes
Problem 30e
Textbook Question

Drosophila has a diploid chromosome number of 2n = 8, which includes one pair of sex chromosomes (XX in females and XY in males) and three pairs of autosomes. Consider a Drosophila male that has a copy of the A₁ allele on its X chromosome (the Y chromosome is the homolog) and is heterozygous for alleles B₁ and B₂, C₁ and C₂, and D₁ and D₂ of genes that are each on a different autosomal pair. In the diagrams requested below, indicate the alleles carried on each chromosome and sister chromatid. Assume that no crossover occurs between homologous chromosomes.

What is the genotype of cells produced by mitotic division in this male?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
9:46m

Watch next

Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:46
Mitosis Steps
Kylia Goodner
233
3
5
05:02
Mitosis Regulation
Kylia Goodner
106
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.