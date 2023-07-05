Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsAnalyzing Trait Variance
4:26 minutes
Problem 5a
Textbook Question

Height in humans depends on the additive action of genes. Assume that this trait is controlled by the four loci R, S, T, and U and that environmental effects are negligible. Instead of additive versus nonadditive alleles, assume that additive and partially additive alleles exist. Additive alleles contribute two units, and partially additive alleles contribute one unit to height.

If an individual with the minimum height specified by these genes marries an individual of intermediate or moderate height, will any of their children be taller than the tall parent? Why or why not?

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
60
Was this helpful?
8:34m

Watch next

Master Analyzing Trait Variance with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:34
Analyzing Trait Variance
Kylia Goodner
70
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.