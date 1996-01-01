Analyzing Trait Variance Practice Problems
In pea plants, tallness (T) is dominant over shortness (t), and round seed shape (R) is dominant over wrinkled seed shape (r). Two pure-breeding pea strains, tall and round seeds (TTRR) and short and wrinkled seeds (ttrr), are crossed to produce F₁ with tall and round seeds (TtRr). When the F₁ generation self-fertilizes, the resulting F₂ generation has 300 plants with different seed shapes and plant heights. What is the probability of obtaining a plant having round seeds in the F₂ generation?
The flower color in a plant X is determined by a gene with two alleles, one for red flowers (R) and one for white flowers (r). When a pure breed having red-colored flowers is crossed with a pure breed of white-colored flowers, all the resulting offspring are pink-colored (F1), which upon self-fertilization gives a 1:2:1 phenotypic ratio of red: pink: white flowers in the F2 generation. From the above experiment, which of the following conclusions can be drawn?
A plant's seed color is determined by two genes, A and B, each with two alleles. The A gene has three genotypes (AA, Aa, and aa) with phenotypic effects of 8, 6, and 4 units of color, respectively, and the B gene has similar effects. If seed color is determined by a threshold system, where at least 10 units of color are needed for purple seeds, what proportion of the F₂ progeny will be purple?
A flower's petal color is determined by three genes, R, G, and B, with two alleles each. The R gene has three genotypes: RR = 5 color units, Rr = 3 color units, and rr = 1 color unit. The G and B genes have similar effects. A plant with genotype RRGGBB has 15 color units, while rrggbb has 3 color units. Two trihybrid plants, RrGgBb, are mated. What is the expected proportion of progeny plants displaying 15 units of color?
A breed of rabbits has two genes that determine their fur color: Gene A has two alleles, A₁ and A₂, that produce brown and white fur, respectively, while Gene B has two alleles, B₁ and B₂, that produce black and grey fur, respectively. A rabbit with genotype A₁A₂B₁B₂ has a mix of brown, white, black, and grey fur, while a rabbit with genotype A₁A₁B₂B₂ has only brown and grey fur. What is the possible fur color of a rabbit with the genotype A₂A₂B₁B₂?
If a trait has a heritability of 0.6, what proportion of the trait variance is due to genetic factors?
A population has a mean trait value of 50 and a trait variance of 25. What is the standard deviation of the trait in this population?
A plant with yellow flowers (YY) is crossed with a plant with red flowers (rr). All of the F1 offspring have yellow flowers. What can we conclude about the inheritance of flower color in these plants?
A cross is made between two pure-breeding wheat strains, one with dark red kernels and the other with white kernels. The F1 plants produced pink kernels, and when the F1 plants were self-fertilized, the F2 generation had 9 white, 12 dark red, 39 red, 41 light pink, and 59 pink kernels. What is the likely number of genes involved in the determination of kernel color in this population?
Two inbred lines of wheat (W1 and W2) produce different average grain yields per plot. The mean yield (pounds) and the variance of yields in different generations are as follows:
What is the phenotypic variance (VP) for grain yield in this case?
In a certain animal species, coat color is determined by a single gene with two alleles (B and b). The dominant allele (B) produces black fur, and the recessive allele (b) produces brown fur. Another gene with two alleles (S and s) determines the animal's size, with the dominant allele (S) producing large animals and the recessive allele (s) producing small animals. If a heterozygous black, large animal is crossed with a homozygous brown, small animal, what is the expected phenotypic ratio of their offspring?
Suppose flower color in a certain plant species is controlled by three independently assorting genes, designated R, G, and B. Each gene has two alleles, and the dominant allele produces a pigment that contributes to the final flower color. The possible alleles and their effects on flower color are as follows:
R produces red pigment, r produces no red pigment
G produces green pigment, g produces no green pigment
B produces blue pigment, b produces no blue pigment
The flower color is determined by the combination of these pigments. If a flower has red and green pigments, it appears yellow. If a flower has blue and green pigments, it appears cyan. If a flower has red and blue pigments, it appears magenta. If a flower has all three pigments, it appears white. If a flower has all recessive alleles then the color of the flower is black.
Identify the genotypes that will produce a white flower.
Suppose the color of a flower is a multifactorial trait controlled by three independently assorting genes, each with two alleles. Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 2 units of color, and each allele with a 2 subscript (i.e., A₂) contributes 4 units of color. The presence of a particular type of nutrient in the soil also affects flower color. There are three possible states for the nutrient content of soil: optimal, moderate, and poor. If the nutrient content is optimal, the flower achieves its full color potential. However, if the nutrient content is moderate or poor, the flower loses color potential. The degree of color loss depends on the nutrient state, as follows:
Nutrient State Color Loss
Optimal (O) 0 units
Moderate (M) 3 units
Poor (P) 6 units
Suppose a flower has the genotype A₁A₂B₁B₂C₁C₂ and is grown in soil with moderate nutrient content. What is the attained color of the flower based on its growth in the given environmental circumstances?
The phenotypic variance for body length in fish in a pond population is 54.2, and the genotypic variance for the same is 15.4. Determine the environmental variance for this trait.
A polygenic trait is controlled by three gene pairs. How many phenotypic categories would you expect to observe in the F2 generation?
Assume that the height of a tree is controlled by three polygenes. It has a maximum height of 20 meters and a minimum height of 5 meters. Determine the height of a tree with the AaBbCc genotype.
Assume that flower color of a plant depends upon the additive action of the genes. If 1/64 of the F2 generation flowers were either blue or white, what would be the number of polygenes involved for the flower color of the aforementioned plant?
Grain color in wheat depends upon the additive action of the two genes. Identify the ratio of the F2 generation when wheat with red grain was crossed to wheat with white grain.
Gene A and Gene B both contribute to the pigmentation of flower in a plant. A dominant allele in either gene A or B codes for high blue pigment concentrations. The Punnett square for the AaBb X AaBb cross is given below (Note: The color of the box is indicative of the phenotype of the flower).
Determine the correct statement based on this information.
The amount of phenotypic variation in a population that can be attributed to individual genetic differences is referred to as __________.
The polygenic trait in which the phenotypes described are in whole numbers is called:
Two inbred lines of tomatoes (T1 and T2) produce different average fruit sizes. The mean fruit weight (grams) and the variance of fruit weights in different generations are as follows:
What is the broad-sense heritability (H²) for fruit weight in this case given that the environmental variance in the F1 generation Ve(F1) is 2.75?