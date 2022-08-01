Haploid Genetics

Okay. So now let's briefly talk about half Lloyd genetics. We're just going to briefly do this because first it's not as complicated and to it, we're not gonna cover half Lloyd's as much in this class. But in half Lloyd sells there's only one allele per gene which again makes things simpler. Now, Wild type and mutant alleles in this case have different symbols than what you may be familiar with. So, wild type allele is gonna look like it's supposed to be highlight wild type of girl is gonna look like this. So it's a lower case letter with a plus sign. Now the plus sign super important dictates wild type. You see that that's the normal version. That's the wild type. The mutant. A leo on the other hand, lacks that plus side. So you see there's a plus sign here, no plus sign here. That's how you tell the difference between wild type and mutant and Hap Lloyd's. So what happens is that there's half Lloyd's made in a variety of different ways. One of the ones that's mentioned in your book is the one I'm going to present. And so this is, it says we know an opposite mating types view. So if you have a wild type and a mutant, so what would that look like that would look like a plus a there's a little cheap for you there. It can actually, so when those two mate together, it actually can create a deployed cell called a Maya site and this is gonna look exactly like this. That's how you're gonna write the genotype for that. Now these generally are replicated and then divided to create more half Lloyd cells that then continue the species. Like I said, this is only one way that half Lloyd cells made. But this is I guess a good overview or a good example of what this would look like. So here we start with our half Lloyd cells. We have our one allele. This is the wild type and therefore this is the mutant. And how do we know which one is which? Right? That's the because of the plus sign. The wild type has the plus sign. When these are mating they confuse together. Then get this bigger hap Lloyd cell with both the wild type of the mutant it replicates. So then you get now four alleles to wild types and two mutants and then it can divide and when it divides it will create four hap Lloyd cells to wild types and two mutants. So just one example of hap Lloyd genetics. But the important thing here it's really to understand that half always have one allele and their notation is a little bit different with the plus sign and without the plus sign. So with that let's now turn the page

Hide transcripts