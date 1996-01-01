Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids Practice Problems
The RUSP list includes ______ core conditions that are recommended to be screened for in all newborns:
Which of the following is a true statement about the role of the RUSP list in healthcare?
Three unaffected children and one with Gaucher disease are born to two healthy parents. If "M" is the allele for the healthy gene and "m" for Gaucher disease, what are the parents' genotypes?
Gaucher disease is caused by mutations in the _______ that provide instructions for making an enzyme called glucocerebrosidase.
Gaucher disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects the body's ability to break down a fatty substance called glucocerebroside, which accumulates in different organs of the body, especially in the liver, spleen, and bone marrow. Gaucher disease is inherited as:
Homocystinuria is caused by a mutation that blocks the degradation of the amino acid _______.
Which of the following is a true statement regarding the genetics of hemocystinuria?
If one parent is homozygous for a recessive mutant allele and the other is a heterozygous carrier for a recessive mutant allele, what is the chance that their child will inherit the condition?
If both parents of a child are heterozygous carriers of a mutant allele for PKU, what is the probability that their first child will be homozygous recessive for the mutation?
If the haploid number of chromosomes in an organism is 15 and each diploid nucleus contains 2 ng of DNA in the G1 phase, what is the amount of DNA in a diploid nucleus during the G2 phase?
Suppose that in an insect, unfertilized eggs (n) develop into males via parthenogenesis. On the contrary, fertilized eggs (2n) in the homozygous condition result in males, whereas fertilized eggs (2n) in the heterozygous condition result in females. Assume that a XY female mates with a X male and produces 60% unfertilized eggs and 40% fertilized eggs. Identify the ratio of male to female offspring in such a case.