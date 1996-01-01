Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids Practice Problems

Suppose that in an insect, unfertilized eggs (n) develop into males via parthenogenesis. On the contrary, fertilized eggs (2n) in the homozygous condition result in males, whereas fertilized eggs (2n) in the heterozygous condition result in females. Assume that a XY female mates with a X male and produces 60% unfertilized eggs and 40% fertilized eggs. Identify the ratio of male to female offspring in such a case.

