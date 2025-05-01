Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following point mutations changes a purine nucleotide to a pyrminidine nucleotide?
A
Indel mutation
B
Transversion
C
Transitions
D
Nonsense mutation
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of point mutations: Point mutations involve changes in a single nucleotide base pair in DNA. The main types are transitions and transversions.
Define transitions: A transition mutation is a point mutation that changes a purine to another purine (A ↔ G) or a pyrimidine to another pyrimidine (C ↔ T).
Define transversions: A transversion mutation is a point mutation that changes a purine to a pyrimidine or vice versa. Purines are adenine (A) and guanine (G), while pyrimidines are cytosine (C) and thymine (T).
Identify the mutation type that changes a purine to a pyrimidine: Since transversions involve changing a purine to a pyrimidine, this is the correct type of mutation for the problem.
Review the options: Compare the definitions of the mutation types with the options provided. The correct answer is 'Transversion' as it involves changing a purine to a pyrimidine.
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