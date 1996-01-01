17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following types of mutations is usually considered most dangerous to the function of a protein?12views
- Textbook Question
Marfan syndrome is an autosomal dominant disorder in humans. It results from mutation of a gene on chromosome 15 that produces the connective tissue protein fibrillin. In its wild-type form, fibrillin gives connective tissues, such as cartilage, elasticity. When mutated, however, fibrillin is rigid and produces a range of phenotypic complications, including excessive growth of the long bones of the leg and arm, sunken chest, dislocation of the lens of the eye, and susceptibility to aortic aneurysm, which can lead to sudden death in some cases. Different sets of symptoms are seen among various family members, as shown in the pedigree below. Each quadrant of the circles and squares represents a different symptom, as the key indicates.
All cases of Marfan syndrome are caused by mutation of the fibrillin gene, and all family members with Marfan syndrome carry the same mutant allele. What do the differences shown in the phenotypes of family members say about the expression of the mutant allele?641views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation stops the translation of an mRNA molecule?29views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation is possible due to the redundant nature of the genetic code?24views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best explains why many mutations may be deleterious?16views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes the difference between germline mutations and somatic mutations?19views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes a substitution mutation?20views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following would most likely cause a mutation in DNA?27views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation, also known as a point mutation, changes only a single base in the sequence of DNA?32views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes how a genetic mutation occurs?24views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following would result in a frameshift mutation?11views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation is most likely to have a harmful effect on an organism?34views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation is primarily responsible for generating new variations of a trait within a population?28views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of mutation results in the substitution of a single nucleotide that changes a codon to one that encodes a different amino acid?13views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of genetic mutation is most likely to be detected using prenatal ultrasound imaging?16views