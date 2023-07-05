Skip to main content
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentDevelopmental Patterning Genes
Problem 17a
In contrast to Drosophila, some insects (e.g., centipedes) have legs on almost every segment posterior to the head. Based on your knowledge of Drosophila, propose a genetic explanation for this phenotype, and describe the expected expression patterns of genes of the Antennapedia and bithorax complexes.

