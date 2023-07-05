Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentDevelopmental Patterning Genes
1:54 minutes
Problem 18b
Textbook Question

A number of genes that control expression of Hox genes in Drosophila have been identified. One of these homozygous mutants is extra sex combs, where some of the head and all of the thorax and abdominal segments develop as the last abdominal segment. In other words, all affected segments develop as posterior segments. What does this phenotype tell you about which set of Hox genes is controlled by the extra sex combs gene?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
33
Was this helpful?
11:19m

Watch next

Master Segmentation Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
11:19
Segmentation Genes
Kylia Goodner
72
2
1
02:34
Plant HOX genes
Kylia Goodner
86
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.