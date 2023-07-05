A number of genes that control expression of Hox genes in Drosophila have been identified. One of these homozygous mutants is extra sex combs, where some of the head and all of the thorax and abdominal segments develop as the last abdominal segment. In other words, all affected segments develop as posterior segments. What does this phenotype tell you about which set of Hox genes is controlled by the extra sex combs gene?
