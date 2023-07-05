Skip to main content
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentEarly Developmental Steps
Problem 9
Experiments have shown that any nuclei placed in the polar cytoplasm at the posterior pole of the Drosophila egg will differentiate into germ cells. If polar cytoplasm is transplanted into the anterior end of the egg just after fertilization, what will happen to nuclei that migrate into this cytoplasm at the anterior pole?

