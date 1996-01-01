Discuss the topic of phenotypic expression and the many factors that impinge on it.
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
In cats, orange coat color is determined by the b allele, and black coat color is determined by the B allele. The heterozygous condition results in a coat pattern known as tortoiseshell. These genes are X-linked. What kinds of offspring would be expected from a cross of a black male and a tortoiseshell female? What are the chances of getting a tortoiseshell male?
Contrast penetrance and expressivity as the terms relate to phenotypic expression.
A group of individuals exhibit a range of intermediate phenotype between dominant and recessive. What term measures this phenotype?
Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.
Is there any evidence of variable expressivity in this family? Explain.
