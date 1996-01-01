3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Penetrance and Expressivity
- Multiple ChoiceIf a geneticist describes a trait as being 70% penetrant, what does this mean?28views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following statements is true of incomplete penetrance?30views
- Multiple Choice
A group of individuals exhibit a range of intermediate phenotype between dominant and recessive. What term measures this phenotype?583views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Penetrance measures which of the following?548views1rank
- Textbook Question
Define and distinguish incomplete penetrance and variable expressivity.555views
- Textbook Question
Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.
Is there any evidence of variable expressivity in this family? Explain.974views
- Textbook Question
Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.
Is there evidence of incomplete penetrance in this family? Explain.772views
- Textbook Question
In goats, the development of the beard is due to a recessive gene. The following cross involving true-breeding goats was made and carried to the F₂ generation:
Offer an explanation for the inheritance and expression of this trait, diagramming the cross. Propose one or more crosses to test your hypothesis.686views
- Textbook Question
Discuss the topic of phenotypic expression and the many factors that impinge on it.454views
- Textbook Question
Contrast penetrance and expressivity as the terms relate to phenotypic expression.737views
- Open Question
In cats, orange coat color is determined by the b allele, and black coat color is determined by the B allele. The heterozygous condition results in a coat pattern known as tortoiseshell. These genes are X-linked. What kinds of offspring would be expected from a cross of a black male and a tortoiseshell female? What are the chances of getting a tortoiseshell male?4views