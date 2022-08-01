Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceMaternal Effect

Maternal Effect

Kylia Goodner
81
1
Was this helpful?
Okay, so this question says, what controls the inheritance of an offspring phenotype when the trade is controlled through maternal effect? So if there's a maternal effect trait, what is actually controlling the phenotype? Is it the offspring's genotype, the mother's genotype or the father's genotype? What do you think? So, in maternal effect, the offspring's genotype doesn't matter at all. In fact, it's the mother's genotype that controls the offspring's genotype when it's controlled through maternal effect inheritance. So with that, let's move on.
03:38
Maternal Effect
Kylia Goodner
232
1
00:33
Maternal Effect
Kylia Goodner
81
1
00:36
Types of Maternal Inheritance
Kylia Goodner
60
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.