Okay, so this question says, what controls the inheritance of an offspring phenotype when the trade is controlled through maternal effect? So if there's a maternal effect trait, what is actually controlling the phenotype? Is it the offspring's genotype, the mother's genotype or the father's genotype? What do you think? So, in maternal effect, the offspring's genotype doesn't matter at all. In fact, it's the mother's genotype that controls the offspring's genotype when it's controlled through maternal effect inheritance. So with that, let's move on.

