Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceMaternal Effect

Types of Maternal Inheritance

Okay, so true or false. Maternal inheritance and maternal effects are two terms for the same type of inheritance, so that the same thing, but to just two different names for it, What do you think? Right, So the answer here is false. You are two very different things. Maternal inheritance is when you get something solely from the mother. So for instance, you inherit mitochondria only from the mother and not from the father. Maternal effect is when the genotype of the mother actually controls the phenotype and not the genotype of the organism or the offspring itself. So two completely different things. So with that let's move on.
Maternal Effect
Maternal Effect
Types of Maternal Inheritance
