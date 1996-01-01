Nucleotides in each strand of DNA are held together by what type of bonds?
A
Peptide bonds
B
Phosphodiester bonds
C
Ionic bonds
D
Hydrogen bonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA consists of two strands forming a double helix, where each strand is made up of nucleotides linked together.
Identify the bonds within a single strand: The nucleotides in each strand are connected by bonds between the sugar of one nucleotide and the phosphate group of the next nucleotide.
Recall the specific bond type that links the sugar and phosphate groups in the DNA backbone: This bond is called a phosphodiester bond.
Differentiate between bonds within a strand and bonds between strands: While phosphodiester bonds hold nucleotides together in one strand, hydrogen bonds connect complementary bases between the two strands.
Conclude that the nucleotides in each strand of DNA are held together by phosphodiester bonds, not peptide or ionic bonds.
