Which type of bond is responsible for holding together the nucleotides within a single strand of DNA?
A
Ionic bond
B
Hydrogen bond
C
Disulfide bond
D
Phosphodiester bond
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a single strand of DNA, which is composed of nucleotides linked together in a chain.
Recall that each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Identify the type of bond that connects the sugar of one nucleotide to the phosphate group of the next nucleotide in the strand.
Recognize that this bond is called a phosphodiester bond, which forms the backbone of the DNA strand by linking the 3' carbon atom of one sugar to the 5' carbon atom of the next sugar via a phosphate group.
Differentiate this from hydrogen bonds, which hold together complementary bases between two DNA strands, not within a single strand.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia